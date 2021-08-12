Kim Kardashian talks about the most important lesson in her marriage to Kanye West

Despite the divorce, the former spouses remain peaceful. Kim even twice appeared at the presentation of the ex-husband’s album.

40-year-old star of the family reality show “The Kardashian Family” and businesswoman Kim Kardashian admitted that her ex-husband Kanye West taught her to be herself, writes TMZ.

The socialite appeared on the podcast Kristen Bell and Monica Padman “We are supported …”, where, among other things, she answered questions regarding her personal life, including her divorce from a musician after seven years of marriage.

Discussing the show “The Kardashian Family”, the last season of which was released, Kim emphasized that she deliberately did not cut out the scenes in which she looked like a bitch. This is because she learned to accept herself as she is, and she did not care how viewers would perceive it, because at such moments, Kim was also real. According to her, this is a huge merit of Kanye.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children [+–]

The celebrity explained that her ex-husband taught her to live more in the present moment and to be herself, to feel confident and don’t care what everyone thinks, or to try to please the public.









Kim admitted she was more conceited than most people, but added that it was okay too, because it was “her love for herself and she doesn’t hurt anyone.”

Despite the divorce from her husband, Kardashian continues to support him, as evidenced by her appearance at the stadium in Atlanta, where the rapper presented his new album Donda. In one of the songs, he talked about how he suffers from the loss of his family and wants to return everything.

We will remind, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February this year, indicating the reason for the divorce “irreconcilable differences.” However, the media called their version of what was happening, writing that Kim wanted to take control of her husband and his finances, because he was not entirely adequate.

After a while, the rapper moved out of the luxurious family mansion. and for some time the couple communicated only through intermediaries. At the same time, Kanye’s friends told the media that the years of marriage for West were “real hell.” After parting with Kardashian West, they were more than once noticed in the company of the Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, calling the Russian woman the musician’s new passion. However, Shayk denied the relationship with the musician, stating that they only have friendship.