Kristen Stewart spoke for the first time about the role of Princess Diana, which turned into a scandal for her – News from Ukraine and world

The actress gave an interview to InStyle magazine. Kristen Stewart graced the glossy cover and took part in a stylish photo shoot.

See also Actress Emma Corrin stunned by the resemblance to Princess Diana: new shots from the series “Crown”

Already in communication with journalists, the movie star said that she had never been so worried about the role. Kristen Stewart emphasized that she understands how influential Princess Diana remains even after her death. Therefore, acting mistakes in this project are unacceptable. Therefore, Kristen hired a specialist who helps her to make her voice and accent like Lady Dee.

This accent is scary, and all the hype, because people know Diana. Her voice is so distinct and special. Now I’m working on it and already have my own dialect and pronunciation coach,

– said Kristen Stewart.

In addition, the actress admitted that before entering the set, she is conducting her own research. Kristen Stewart has watched dozens of videos with Princess Diana, re-read biographical books and is ready to get used to this role.









“In terms of research, I have already looked through the biography and I am finishing all the materials before actually going to the shooting of the film. This is one of the saddest stories that ever existed, and I don’t want to just play Diana – I want to know which she was, “added Kristen Stewart.

At the same time, the actress decided not to comment on the merciless criticism of moviegoers regarding this role.

Kristen Stewart cast as Lady Dee: network reaction

Back in June 2020, Hollywood announced that Kristen Stewart had won the role of Princess Diana in Spencer. This decision was made by the Chilean director Pablo Larrain, well known for his legendary biopics.

The tape will tell about the last years of the life of Princess Diana, when she and Prince Charles decided not to try to improve relations anymore. The royal couple’s marriage was bursting at the seams, so in the new film, viewers will see how Lady Dee experienced these events.

We are used to the fact that in fairy tales a prince finds a princess, marries, and she becomes a queen. And when she renounces this title, the script of the fairy tale is turned upside down,

– shared Pablo Lorraine.

And although the director convinced that Kristen Stewart was perfect for this role, netizens had a different opinion. Thousands of people have written that choosing an actress like this is a huge mistake that could even ruin her career.