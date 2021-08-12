Kylie Jenner was scolded for bragging about a photo in a luxury plane: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

The younger sister of TV star Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was stripped of her status as the world’s youngest billionaire in May, has been criticized online for showing off her luxurious life. Corresponding pictures and comments appeared on her Instagram page.

In the footage posted, Kylie is seated in a chair aboard her own plane. The business jet’s salon is made of white leather and trimmed with wood panels, the floor is covered with a light carpet. Jenner starred in leather pants, a black long sleeve shirt, boots of the same color and a brown fur coat. Next to it is a Hermes Birkin bag that matches the outerwear.









Fans of the businesswoman accused her of bragging in the comments under the published photo. “Does she do anything useful besides taking pictures in a luxury plane?” “It’s time to fly her plane during a pandemic”, “Looks awful, plastic doll”, “I wonder if she pays taxes at all?” – users wrote.

Earlier in November, Jennifer Lopez was also scolded online over a photo in a luxury plane. The singer’s beloved baseball player Alex Rodriguez has published a photo in which Jennifer lies in a leather chair on board a private jet. The fans didn’t appreciate the photo.