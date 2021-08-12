Kylie Jenner will start selling her cosmetics in the Ural network “Golden Apple”

https://www.znak.com/2021-02-20/kayli_dzhenner_nachnet_prodavat_svoyu_kosmetiku_v_uralskoy_seti_zolotoe_yabloko https://www.znak.com/2021-02-20/kayli_dzhenner_nachnet_prodavat_svoyu_kosmetiku_v_uralskoy_seti_zolotoe_yabloko 2021.02.20

The American influencer blogger Kylie Jenner will start selling her cosmetics for the first time in Russia – in the Ural chain of stores “Golden Apple”. On her Instagram page, she announced that from March 1, her company’s Kylie Skin skin care products will appear exclusively in the stores of this company.

Kylie Jenner, one of the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has 216 million followers on Instagram. Today, her account is in fifth place in the world in terms of the number of subscribers.

In November last year, Znak.com published the first big interview with the head of Golden Apple, the number 2 chain in the Russian beauty market. We talked about the company’s attitude to politics, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Golden Apple business and the market as a whole, new trends in cosmetics and the likelihood of selling the company.

In addition to Yekaterinburg, the chain stores are in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Novosibirsk, Samara, Saratov, Khabarovsk and Chelyabinsk.

