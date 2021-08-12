Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Cameron Diaz had a fight in quarantine

The quarantined stars are having fun as they can, which gives a boost of optimism to their subscribers.

Here is the famous understudy of Uma Thurman from the cult film by Quentin Tarantino “Kill Bill” Zoe Bell got bored of self-isolation and decided to gather her girlfriends for a virtual battle.









She launched a joke game #BossBitchFightChallenge on Instagram, in which you can beat each other’s faces while remaining unharmed. Previously, such videos were posted by guys, and now it’s the turn of the fighting girls.

At the beginning of the five-minute video, Bell complains that she is bored and that she cannot play with her friends on self-isolation, and then realizes what else she can!

The brawling video was recorded by the stars of the first magnitude, one way or another associated with action films: Lucy Lawless (“Xena, Warrior Princess”), Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz (“Charlie’s Angels”), Margot Robbie and Rosie Perez (Harley Quinn and Rene Montoya), Scalett Johansson and Florence Pugh (Black Widow).

Zoe Saldana, Daryl Hannah, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Juliet Lewis, Rosario Dawson and many others also participate in the virtual scuffle. Everything is used as a weapon: chairs, bats, bottles, dumbbells and puppies.

Earlier, TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak broke out in an angry tirade about not very smart actions of celebrities. In particular, she doesn’t like social media challenges about self-isolation.