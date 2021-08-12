Meter Passport Bridge Deployed To Moonriver And Will Be Relocated To Moonbeam Later This Year | Blockchain24

Moonbeam, the Ethereum compatible smart contract platform on Polkadot, announced today the deployment of the Meter Passport bridge on Moonriver. This bridge will connect the Moonriver and Kusama parachain with Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Meter, allowing assets to move freely across independent networks.

Meter Passport will also be deployed to Moonbeam (GLMR) following its launch on Polkadot (DOT) later this year.

Meter Passport is an N-way blockchain router that allows assets and information to flow directly from one blockchain to another, protected by a group of decentralized relays. It is intended to be used as a shared secure infrastructure for various blockchains and multi-blockchain decentralized applications.

Moonriver is an Ethereum-compatible parachain on Kusam, serving as an experimental community-run sister network of Moonbeam. Moonriver’s developer-friendly design and implementation has made it home to dozens of both new and installed DApps. The addition of the Meter Passport to Moonriver gives users important options for transferring assets from some of the most popular and active blockchains in the ecosystem, in addition to the natively compatible assets on Kusama and Polkadot.

“Today’s cryptocurrency world is rapidly moving from an isolated local network model with a single blockchain to a model of interconnected heterogeneous blockchains on the Internet. Smart contracts will need to scale beyond blockchain boundaries. Moonriver and Moonbeam are at the forefront of such landscape shifts in the Polkadot ecosystem. It is our great pleasure to support and ensure the smoothest cross-chain possible for the upcoming launch of Moonriver and Moonbeam, ”said Xiaohang Zhu, founder of Meter.







The original Meter repeater kit includes Protofire, HashQuark, InfStones, Wetez, and the Meter team. A transaction between blockchains will be completed when it receives three or more confirmations from five relays. An implementation with an increased number of repeaters and a higher safety threshold will be available later this year.

“In a multi-blockchain environment, the key challenges to overcome are connectivity and interoperability between different networks,” said Derek Yu, founder of Moonbeam, adding, “The Meter Passport integration provides important transit routes to the Ethereum and BSC ecosystems. This gives users and developers the ability to work with a wide variety of assets in decentralized finance and other protocols that are being deployed in Moonriver and Moonbeam. “

Moonriver is currently launching in Kusam and the balance transfer and full Ethereum VM is expected to be available in about three weeks. At this point, DApps and other projects will start deploying to the network.

What is Moonbeam?

Moonbeam (GLMR) is an Ethereum compatible smart contract platform on the Polkadot network that makes it easy to build compatible applications. This Ethereum compatibility allows developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp front-ends to Moonbeam with minimal changes. As a parachain on the Polkadot network, Moonbeam will benefit from the overall safety of the Polkadot relay circuit and integration with other circuits connected to the Polkadot. Moonbeam, currently under active development by PureStake, is expected to hit the mainnet by the third quarter of 2021.

What is Meter?

Meter (MTRG) is a highly decentralized Ethereum scaling solution with built-in metastable gas currency. It connects to Ethereum and other blockchains as a second layer protocol and allows smart contracts to scale and interoperate seamlessly across heterogeneous blockchain networks.

Meter is backed by Pantera Capital, DHVC, DTC Capital (Spencer Noon), GBIC, LD Capital, and AU21 Capital.