Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher filmed a comic video from the bathroom. This is a response to criticism of their parenting methods.

Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, could easily compete in humor with other Hollywood joke lovers – the star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. A few hours ago, Ashton once again amused his subscribers by publishing a new video from his home archive.

In this video, Mila and Ashton bathe their children, six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Dimitri (the kids themselves were not included in the frame – you can only hear them singing songs). The video was a response to a comment from stellar parents, which they gave in one of the recent podcasts, about how often their children take a shower. Then Kutcher jokingly stated that they did not bathe children until they saw traces of dirt on them.

This response from Ashton sparked a heated debate online and among his stellar colleagues about how often people in general should shower. Mila and Ashton decided to joke on this topic in the new video.

Do you pour water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? What’s happening?

Kutcher asks his laughing wife in the video in bewilderment.

This is the fourth time this week! Their natural body oils will be destroyed! What are you trying to achieve? – continues to joke Ashton, after which Mila laughs and agrees that four baths in a week is really too much.

Recall that in the July podcast with the participation of the couple, the spouses Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard immediately agreed with their opinion: they admitted that they no longer see the need to bathe their children every evening and may not do it for several days in a row.

This conversation made other Hollywood stars think about this topic. So, Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that lately he is increasingly finding bathing less necessary, and spoke in favor of the theory of natural self-cleaning. But Dwayne Johnson expressed exactly the opposite point of view and said that he takes a shower several times a day.