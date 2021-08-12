New roles of Margot Robbie, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jennifer Lawrence

The Tim Burton series, a biopic about the Hollywood super agent from Paolo Sorrentino and the next work of Wes Anderson.

Jennifer Lawrence has joined a promising project that Netflix and Apple are fighting for, Margot Robbie will star in another iconic director, and Catherine Zeta-Jones will take over as the head of the Addams family.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the cast of Tim Burton’s “Wednesday,” the Addams Family spin-off, as a guest star. She got the role of the matriarch Morticia Addams, played by Angelica Houston in the films of Barry Sonnenfeld. For the role of Gomez Addams, Morticia’s husband, Luis Guzman has been appointed.

Young Jenna Ortega will play Wendy Addams, who enters the Nevermore Academy, where she learns to control her supernatural powers. She also has to investigate a series of murders and reveal a terrible secret somehow connected with her family. And, of course, it will not do without tangled relationships with peers. In short, meet the new “Sabrina”.

Tim Burton will direct all episodes, with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (In the Wilderness of Death) appointed as showrunners. The date of the premiere is not named.

Margot Robbie









Wes Anderson has diluted the ensemble of his next film, which already includes Adrian Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, who are always or almost always with fresh blood. The company of the old guard will be Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie.

The latter, thus, will replenish the personal collection of eminent directors with whom she had a chance to work: Anderson will be on the same shelf with Scorsese and Tarantino. Next in line for the actress – Damien Chazelle (“Babylon”), David O. Russell (something historical and so far unnamed) and Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”).

There are no details about Anderson’s new film, it is only known that filming will begin this month in Spain.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence, who did not appear on the screen after “Dark Phoenix”, finally found herself a promising project. She will star in Paolo Sorrentino’s next film, a biopic about Hollywood superspy Sue Mengers.

Sue Mengers was one of the most influential figures in Hollywood in the 1960s and 1970s: she represented many of the most famous actors, from Steve McQueen and Burt Reynolds to Gene Hackman and Cher, knocking out record contracts for them and opening new stars to the world.

The script was written by John Logan (“Gladiator”, “Aviator”, “007: Specter”), who in 2013, based on the biography of Sue Mengers, composed a play that had great success on stage. Apple and Netflix are already vying for the rights to the upcoming film.

