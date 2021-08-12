New York-based Neuberger Berman Approves Bitcoin and Ethereum | Blockchain24

The Commodity Strategy Fund has approved investments with indirect access to cryptocurrencies, according to a report filed August 11 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, New York-based private equity firm Neuberger Berman, which manages $ 402 billion in assets.

New York-based Neuberger Berman Approves Access to Bitcoin and Ethereum

According to a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, New York-based private equity firm Neuberger Berman, which manages $ 402 billion in assets, has approved the eligibility of its fund, has approved participation in regulated futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum through a subsidiary company.

In addition to derivatives, the Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund will be able to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through investment vehicles such as trusts and exchange-traded funds.









The fund’s own funds are $ 164 million, of which gold makes up 7.9% of its holdings, followed by corn (7.0%) and heating oil (6.6%).

Steve Eisman ditched bitcoin

Notably, Neuberger Berman managing director Steve Eisman has previously rejected Bitcoin.

In May 2018, he argued that Bitcoin is “worthless” and that it cannot be evaluated:

“You buy and sell that which cannot be measured.”

As previously reported, Eisman also stated that he decided not to invest in bitcoin in January because he did not understand it:

“Stephen Eisman does nothing with bitcoin. I’m staying away … I don’t get it. I don’t know how to evaluate it. “

The investor gained recognition after successfully betting against the US housing bubble in 2007 and taking advantage of the subsequent decline in 2008.

The hedge fund manager figure was played by Steve Carrell in the hit movie “The Big Short” by Adam McKay, which inspired a new generation of bears.