Thursday, August 12, 2021
More
    HomeMoney
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Poly Network Hacker Recovered All Assets Stolen from Polygon and Binance Smart Chain Networks




    The organizer of the attack on the Chinese Internet protocol Poly Network has reimbursed all $ 85 million stolen from the Polygon network.

    He has previously returned all $ 253 million from the Binance Smart Chain.

    Subsequently, the hacker began transferring funds from the Ethereum blockchain.

    At the time of writing, the remainder of the $ 266 million stolen cryptocurrency is in the attacker’s Ethereum wallet: 28,954 ETH, 96,942,062 DAI, 1,032 WBTC, and 33,431,234 USDT.

    Recall that on August 10, the Poly Network interconnect protocol was attacked on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon blockchains. The cumulative damage was $ 611 million in various cryptocurrencies. Some of the stolen funds, for example, in USDT, were blocked.

    On August 11, the hacker announced his intention to return the funds. The project team has created three wallets for this purpose. Experts suggested that one of the reasons for the refund was that the attacker exposed personal data.

    Previously, the developer Kelvin Fichter analyzed in detail the attack mechanism on the Poly Network.

    The expert explains the mechanism of the large-scale hacking of the Poly Network for $ 611 million

    Subsequently, the attacker admitted that he was hacking for fun, and chose Poly Network because hacking cross-chain protocols is hot.

    Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

    Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us