Poly Network Hacker Recovered All Assets Stolen from Polygon and Binance Smart Chain Networks

The organizer of the attack on the Chinese Internet protocol Poly Network has reimbursed all $ 85 million stolen from the Polygon network.

PolyNetwork hackers returned all the coins on the Polygon chain, about 85 million. Currently, only Coins on the ETH chain are left. https://t.co/oD9tZVJJ2P https://t.co/43akD29vkg pic.twitter.com/P1HQKE8Oed – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 12, 2021

He has previously returned all $ 253 million from the Binance Smart Chain.

Update: PolyNetwork hackers have returned $ 253 million on the BSC chain. pic.twitter.com/jO0SiWDtyP – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 11, 2021

Subsequently, the hacker began transferring funds from the Ethereum blockchain.

PolyNetwork hackers began to return Etherchain assets, returning 14.47 renBTC. pic.twitter.com/vK7MYu8KTY – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 11, 2021







At the time of writing, the remainder of the $ 266 million stolen cryptocurrency is in the attacker’s Ethereum wallet: 28,954 ETH, 96,942,062 DAI, 1,032 WBTC, and 33,431,234 USDT.

Recall that on August 10, the Poly Network interconnect protocol was attacked on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon blockchains. The cumulative damage was $ 611 million in various cryptocurrencies. Some of the stolen funds, for example, in USDT, were blocked.

On August 11, the hacker announced his intention to return the funds. The project team has created three wallets for this purpose. Experts suggested that one of the reasons for the refund was that the attacker exposed personal data.

Previously, the developer Kelvin Fichter analyzed in detail the attack mechanism on the Poly Network.

The expert explains the mechanism of the large-scale hacking of the Poly Network for $ 611 million

Subsequently, the attacker admitted that he was hacking for fun, and chose Poly Network because hacking cross-chain protocols is hot.

