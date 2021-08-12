Princess Diana movie starring Kristen Stewart to debut at Venice Film Festival

The much anticipated worldwide film “Spencer” about Lady Dee, played by Twilight star Kristen Stewart, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Mostra this year will take place from 1 to 11 September.

The film tells about the 1991 Christmas holidays that Diana spent with the royal family at Sandringham Palace in Norfolk, the private home of Queen Elizabeth II. It was then that she decided to divorce her cheating Prince Charles.

The film will take part in the competition program of the festival, Variety reports. Peaky Blinders writer Stephen Knight wrote the screenplay and directed by Pablo Larrain. It is assumed that the tape will be nominated for an Oscar: Larrain’s previous work, Jackie, earned a nomination for Natalie Portman, played by Jacqueline Kennedy.

“Spencer” will not touch upon the subject of the tragic death of the princess: the film will focus on Diana’s relationship with her husband and her love for her sons, William and Harry. He will also show how the Windsors celebrated Christmas: during the holiday, a truce was declared in the family – everyone ate, drank, hunted and had fun. Diana knew the rules of the game. But this time everything will be different … “, – quotes the official synopsis and the words of the director indiewire.com. Stewart herself clarifies: the film, describing the three days of the princess, will subtly and poetically tell about what was happening in the soul of this woman, what she was going through and felt …









Kristen will be accompanied by great actors: “Half Duck” star Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, as well as BAFTA nominee Timothy Paul (“Turner”), Oscar-nominated Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sean Harris (“Mission Impossible: Fallout “).

The film will be released in wide distribution in 2022 – to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the death of the “people’s princess”, who remains 36 years old forever. Let’s remind: on July 1, the day when Lady Dee could have turned 60, Princes William and Harry opened a monument to their mother in London.