Ripple and GME Remittance will speed up money transfers between South Korea and Thailand

One of the largest non-bank money transfer providers in South Korea Global Money Express Co. Ltd (GME Remittance) has joined RippleNet.

The Korean company has connected to Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s leading bank, through Ripple’s financial network, according to a statement.

The partnership, established through SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between Ripple and SBI Holdings, aims to accelerate and scale payments between countries.

South Korea has 184,000 Thai citizens, second only to the representatives of China and Vietnam in the country.

Ripple recalled that GME Remittance is not the first Korean company to join its network. CROSS ENF and Sentbe are already making money transfers between South Korea and Thailand via RippleNet.

Through the partnership, GME Remittance expects to connect with GME Remittance’s existing customers to expand its remittance destinations in the region and around the world, including Europe and the United States.









“We started cooperation with Ripple, because with RippleNet we can enter new countries with new partners within 1-2 weeks. This has significantly shortened the time to market and gives us an edge over our competitors, ”said GME Remittance Chief Operating Officer Subash Chandra Pudel.

Amid the news of a new partnership, the price of Ripple’s XRP token has risen by more than 25%. From levels in the region of $ 0.85, the asset at the moment has risen in price to $ 1.08 (Bitfinex)

Data: TradingView.

Recall that in July, XRP quotes rose by 14% after Ripple announced the launch of the Japan-Philippines payment corridor based on the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in partnership with SBI Remit, SBI VC Trade, and the Philippine service Coins.ph.

