Ripple vs. SEC: “US Congressman Says Resolution May Have ‘Significant’ Implications for the Cryptocurrency Market” | Blockchain24

During a recent interview with Thinking Crypto, US Congressman Tom Emmer said the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple would have “significant” implications for the entire cryptocurrency industry.

However, he refrained from commenting on the results of the high-profile court case, since the resolution of the differences between the two parties should remain the prerogative of the court.

However, a Minnesota lawmaker believes enforcement action is not the best way to clarify regulation.

Back in August 2020, Emmer, one of the most crypto-friendly congressmen, stated that XRP is not security just months before the SEC said otherwise in its horrific complaint:

“Firstly, my position is very clear. XRP is not a security, okay? ”Emmer said.

Discovery battles continue

In another development during the pre-trial disclosure phase, the SEC recently requested over one million Slack messages from Ripple employees. This step is intended to refresh the memories of those witnesses who were silent during their testimony.

Some of the messages that the agency managed to receive relate to such inconvenient topics as speculative XRP trading and the regulatory status of the token.









CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who along with co-founder Chris Larsen is accused of aiding and abetting illegal sales, once told the public that he has been using XRP for a “very, very, very long” time despite making a fortune by selling the token without disclosing information. , that is, hiding this fact from the owners.

However, the SEC also appears to be under investigation in the case, with the defendants recently convincing the court to approve the testimony of Willian Hinman, a former senior agency official.

Not your typical SEC lawsuit

The idea that the outcome of the Ripple lawsuit could potentially affect the future of the entire industry is not new.

Many observers who have followed the high-stakes case from the start have come to the same conclusion.

Although the SEC offered Ripple a settlement, the company did not accept its terms and decided to continue the fight.

The agency does not change its position an inch, even under the new presidential administration. Speaking of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who recently sparked a wave of comments about tightening cryptocurrency regulation rules, Emmer said his comments were “very disappointing.”

To avoid a rare and hurtful defeat, the SEC is likely to fight hard to win as the case gradually draws to a close.