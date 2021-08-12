Ryan Reynolds complains about bullying in his own home

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are perhaps one of our favorite couples. We always look forward to even the slightest details of their family life. The Deadpool star recently sat down for an interview with PEOPLE, in which he confessed that his wife and daughters made hell for him at home!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Disney)

During the conversation, the actor spoke about his relationship with Heitu on social networks. When asked if he has any haters on the web, he replied, “Oh, God, yes, there is. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife sucks the shit out of me. Why should I go online? I have it right here at home. “

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool / Getty Images)

Later, the actor added that even his daughters are already taking an example from his wife, Blake Lively. “Even my daughters are now bullying me like there’s no place where I’ll feel safe,” he added with a laugh.









Blake Lively with children (photo: legion-media.ru)

We will remind, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively got married in the fall of 2012. And the actors met in 2010 while working on the film “Green Lantern”. Together they are raising three daughters – 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Ines and 1-year-old Betty.