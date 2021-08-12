Ryan Reynolds spoke about the beginning of the relationship with Blake Lively :: News :: TV Center

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds told how he managed to win the heart of the beautiful Blake Lively, with whom he has been married for almost 10 years. According to the star of “Deadpool”, the first step on his part was to offer to sleep.

Reynolds said that he met his future wife on the set of “Green Lantern” – and immediately let go of a jab at the film, which the actor considers the worst in his career. According to the celebrity, he and Lively were friends for a long time and even went on a double date, while being in relationships with other people.









The actor admitted that he decided to take the first step when Blake went to Boston. Reynolds told the girl that he would go with her, and on the train switched to less transparent hints. “I was just begging her to sleep with me,” the man said.

“A week later, I thought:“ We should buy a house together. ”And we did it,” Reynolds finished his story.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in the fall of 2012. The couple now have three children. The couple are known for making fun of each other on social media, which sometimes looks pretty harsh.

