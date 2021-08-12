Salma Hayek appeared in Cannes in a beautiful dress from Gucci

The celebrity appeared in front of photographers in a beautiful dress that emphasized her shape.

American actress Salma Hayek attended the Kering Women In Motion Awards yesterday at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

For the event, the celebrity chose a blue and black Gucci dress, which was completely embroidered with sequins, and the neckline of the dress is made in the shape of a heart with thin double straps.

Salma Hayek / Associated Press

The evening dress of the star was complemented by a clutch box, a mono-earring in one ear and a massive ring on the finger. The hair of the actress was laid on one side, imitating the hairstyle of the 50s, and makeup artists made her evening makeup in a calm brown tones.

Salma Hayek / Associated Press

By the way, Salma often appeared on Cannes Film Festival and repeatedly took part in various rallies, which were organized by the stars in order to attract the public to various problems.

