Selena Gomez and DJ Snake enter a very strange world in the video “Selfish Love”

The track will be on the new album of the singer “Revelacion”.

Frame from the video “Selfish Love”

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake presented a joint clip “Selfish Love” … It takes place in a very strange surreal beauty salon run by Gomez.



Salon employees wear portraits of the singer on their faces, and mannequins come to life and sing. The video “Selfish Love” was directed by Brazilian Rodrigo Saavedra, who has shot commercials for many well-known brands.

“Selfish Love” To Be In Selena Gomez’s Upcoming Spanish EP “Revelacion”, whose release is scheduled for March 12. Despite the name, the lyrics contain lines in both English and Spanish. In total, the tracklist will include seven tracks, including previously released singles. De Una Vez and Baila Conmigo (duet with Rauw Alejandro).





DJ Snake and Selena Gomez have already worked together: in 2018 they released a single “Taki Taki”, which also featured Cardi B and Ozuna. Here’s what DJ Snake has to say about his new collaboration song with Gomez:









“People all over the world have been separated from each other. So I focused on looking for something positive. I wanted to write music for listeners from all over the world and mix my favorite styles – Afrobeat, Latin American tunes, everything strong and organic. We talked to Selena and after “Taki Taki” we released another song with a fresh summer vibe. The summer mood is immediately felt in this song. “Selfish Love” came naturally. I think this is the perfect evolution of our cooperation. ”





Selena Gomez’s last album to date, “Rare”, was released in January 2020. In April, she shared a deluxe version of the album with three additional tracks – “Boyfriend”, “She” and “Souvenir”.