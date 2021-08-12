Selena Gomez Shows Incendiary Video “Baila Conmigo”

Dancing in the sun.

Frame from the video “Baila Conmigo”

Selena Gomez has published a new version of the video “Baila Conmigo” … This is a recording of a performance at the Latin American Premio Lo Nuestro Awards.



Premiere of the song and the original video “Baila Conmigo” took place at the end of January. The composition will appear in the future Hispanic Selena Gomez’s mini album “Revelación”, which is scheduled for release on March 12th.

“Baila Conmigo” – duet with a Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro… According to Gomez, she wanted the song to have male vocals, and she just adores Rauw Alejandro’s voice. According to the singer, he brought to the track “The necessary amount of sexuality”… She also said that she wanted everyone to dance to “Baila Conmigo”.





“Revelación” is the first Spanish-language album in Gomez’s discography. Prior to that, she released Spanish versions of English-language songs – “Un Año Sin Lluvia” (“A Year Without Rain”), “Fantasma de Amor” (“Ghost Of You”), “Dices” (“Who Says”) and “Mas” (“More”)… Besides Baila Conmigo, the tracklist “Revelación” includes the song “De Una Vez”released in mid-January.









Selena Gomez’s last album to date, “Rare”, was released in January 2020. The album received good reviews from critics and reached number one on the Billboard 200. The single “Lose You To Love Me” was especially successful, which became the first track by the singer to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100. In the same year, Gomez released joint songs with the group Blackpink (” Ice Cream “) and Trevor Daniel (” Past Life “).