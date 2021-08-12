The captain of the Quidditch team plays Ivan Karamazov, and Draco Malfoy’s henchman became a mixed martial artist

What has become of the young performers in the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s novels in ten years? What are the actors from “Harry Potter” doing now?

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry)

When people ask – where are the actors from Harry Potter now – they mean him first. Of course, for the vast majority of people, a 31-year-old Radcliffe remains Harry Potter – he has not played anything more striking since then. And yet, over the past ten years, he has starred in many … if not the greatest hits, but films that will be remembered by the audience. IN “To the woman in black” he fought the ghost of a lady who had lost her son in “Horns” tormented by the fact that horns began to grow on his head, respectively, in “The Swiss Knife Man” highly artistically depicted a decaying and at the same time talking corpse. IN “Jungle” his character tried to survive in the Amazon, and in Escape from Pretoria – in a South African prison where he was imprisoned for fighting the policy of apartheid … In the movie “Escape from Pretoria”, 2020. Photo: still from the film However, recently more talk about Radcliffe in connection with the scandal around J.K. Rowling… Transgender people were offended by the writer for allegedly disrespectful comments addressed to them. And Radcliffe (like Emma Watson with Rupert Grint) took the side of transgender people in this conflict. Moreover, he allegedly stated that he would return to the role of Harry Potter in the project Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (an adaptation of the play, first staged in 2016), unless Rowling has anything to do with the film. However, he did not make an official statement on this topic – the authors of the publications referred to rumors.

Emma Watson (Hermione)

The actress, who celebrated her 30th birthday in April 2020, is doing even better than Radcliffe. Those who considered her Hermione boring and faded are put to shame: the film version of the cartoon “The beauty and the Beast”starring Emma, ​​grossed $ 1.2 billion, most recently “Little women” were nominated for an Oscar. Even more efforts than in cinema, Emma invests in public activities: fighting for women’s rights and against environmental pollution. She opened a telephone line that consults women who are victims of sexual harassment at work, opened a special feminist book club, traveled to Uruguay as a UN Goodwill Ambassador, and campaigned for women there to become more actively involved in politics. On the other hand, it actively supports the developers of the Good On You application, with which you can find out how scrupulous the clothing manufacturers are in relation to ecology and ethics (whether they use child labor in the production of blouses and jeans, whether workers from developing countries are paid adequately, and so on) ). Thanks to this, Watson recently joined the board of directors of Kering, which owns the famous brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Boucheron, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga – now Kering presents her to everyone as a new, environmentally responsible company face. In the film “Little Women”. Photo: still from the film So much hassle, so much hassle – there is absolutely no time for personal life. However, Emma solemnly announces that she does not need her: “I am very happy to be alone. I call this “partnership with myself”! “

Rupert Grint (Ron)

At the redhead Rupert Grint his career is not enchanting: by the age of 32, there is not a single popular film, except for pictures about Potter, in his filmography. Mostly modest projects like Cherry Bomb, Wild Thing, Dangerous Illusion, Lunar Scam… At the presentation of the series “House with Servants”, 2019. Photo: Global look press Plus serials – for example, Alphabetical Murders based on Agatha Christie or “House with a Servant” by M. Knight Shyamalan. But, unlike Emma Watson, he was lucky in love – his common-law wife Georgia Groom, with whom he has been in a relationship for nine years, gave birth to his daughter in May 2020.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Over the past nine years, 33-year-old Tom has had a lot of films, but few successes. A wide audience can recall only “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”where his hero, just as evil as Draco, tortured the unfortunate primates.





Tom Felton. Photo: Global look press It was said that he was dating Emma Watson, but rather, it is just a friendship that has survived from filming.

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Mostly plays small roles (for example, appeared in a melodrama “Until I meet you” and crime film “Finished”).

Sean Biggerstaff (Oliver Wood, Quidditch captain)

Very rarely filmed (over the past 10 years – only three films). Sometimes he plays in the theater – for example, in 2017 he played the role of Ivan Karamazov in a production based on Dostoevsky, performed in Glasgow.

Jamie Waylett and Josh Herdman (Crabbe and Goyle, Draco Malfoy’s henchmen)

The first hit the headlines because of problems with the police (in 2006 he was accused of using cocaine, in 2009 he was sentenced to 120 hours of community service for growing marijuana, in 2012 – to two years in prison for participating in London street riots) … In the cinema, except Harry Potter, was not filmed anywhere. The second practiced jiu-jitsu for a long time, then became a master of MMA (mixed martial arts), occasionally appears on the screen (for example, in a recent film “Robin Hood: The Beginning”).

Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory)

Well, hopefully, there is no need to explain anything about the former Edward Cullen, the future Batman and the potential James Bond.

… and a little about adult actors