The company, which manages $ 400 billion in assets, will invest in bitcoin and Ethereum

Earlier, representatives of the organization have already shown interest in cryptocurrencies.

The management company Neuberger Berman, which controls $ 400 billion in assets, will invest in bitcoin and Ethereum through derivative products. Information about this appeared in a document that platform representatives sent to the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Neuberger Berman team plans to invest in crypto derivatives through a subsidiary.

According to the statement, representatives of the organization are interested in working with futures, securities of trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETF) based on the two most capitalized cryptocurrencies – bitcoin and Ethereum.

Neuberger Berman has set the minimum investment in crypto derivatives for external investors at $ 5 million.

The company’s analysts began to take an interest in the phenomenon of cryptocurrencies several months before the decision was made to work with bitcoin and Ethereum. According to representatives of Neuberger Berman, digital assets, as a new class of financial instruments, deserve attention. At the same time, analysts drew attention to the fact that working with cryptocurrencies can be fraught with risks.

