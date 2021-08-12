The financier explained why Bitcoin will lose to gold

MOSCOW, 5 Aug – PRIME. Renowned financier and co-founder of the investment company Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio calls bitcoin a “digital version of gold”, but still prefers the precious metal in physical form. This is reported by CNBC, citing an interview with the 72-year-old billionaire.

Dalio listed several reasons that, in his opinion, make Bitcoin less attractive than gold:

BITCOIN VOLATITY

Earlier this year, Dalio admitted that he owns some bitcoins. He did not specify how much, but added that for him it is “just a way to diversify the portfolio and protect assets from inflation.” But if he faces the problem of choice, the expert said, he will not hesitate to prefer gold. “This asset has been helping to preserve wealth for centuries and it can be converted into money very quickly at a very predictable price. Bitcoin is too volatile for this purpose,” Dalio explained.

BITCOIN MAY BE BANISHED

The financier believes that regulatory uncertainty is another point not in favor of cryptocurrency. According to Dalio, the federal government could ban Bitcoin, and the threat is real.









The billionaire referred to a precedent almost a century ago: in 1934, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Gold Reserve Act, which outlawed private ownership of gold. And a year earlier, Decree No. 6102 appeared on the nationalization of gold, which obliged everyone to surrender their gold to the state at a fixed price. For refusal – 10 years in prison.

If a major economic crisis hits, governments around the world will do the same with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Dalio said.

BITCOIN TOO SPECULATIVE

Over the past months, bitcoin has soared above $ 60,000 and then fell below $ 30,000, and this is not only a matter of volatility. Financial experts point out that bitcoin is highly susceptible to speculation.

Dalio shares this opinion and advises against making investment decisions based on the price dynamics of the cryptocurrency. For him, this is only part of the “investment puzzle”. “Just think of it as an opportunity to diversify. In general, I know whether Bitcoin will rise in price, or it will fall in price. Any forecast can be substantiated. You should not buy such assets just because they are now on the rise,” he summed up he.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.