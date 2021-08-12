US beats cryptocurrencies, Ethereum burns itself

They press on from all sides. These words better describe the atmosphere that prevailed in the cryptocurrency market last week. As soon as market participants recover from the “great migration of miners” from China, caused by the tightening of industry regulation in the country, a new blow was not long in coming. This time, American lawmakers distinguished themselves by submitting a bill that strongly affects the future of the cryptocurrency industry in the United States of America. Its goal is to finance infrastructure projects for $ 1 trillion, 28 billion of which is planned to be collected from the cryptocurrency industry in the form of taxes. Cryptocurrency market participants threw all their efforts to prevent potential damage, but they lost the first round completely. The crux of the problem posed by the potential new law is that it interprets the concept of a “cryptocurrency broker” too broadly. This allows us to refer to this category of miners, node operators, developers of software and hardware cryptocurrency wallets, liquidity providers in DeFi projects. So what’s the problem with brokers? The same bill obliges “brokers” to report to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on all transactions made by their users. Many experts sounded the alarm and drew attention to the fact that such requirements are simply not feasible, even from a purely technical point of view. The light at the end of the tunnel dawned at the moment when three of the progressive senators proposed amendments to the bill, which would remove from the blow all those market participants who would not technically be able to comply with the new requirements. These senators, Wyden, Lummis, and Toomey, have done a tremendous job of explaining to the underdogs in the US Senate about the disastrous consequences for the industry if new regulations are passed. In the end, a compromise was reached. Democrats, Republicans, and most importantly, the US Treasury Department all agreed to the amendments. However, Senator Richard Shelby, born in 1934, opposed the vote to pass the amendments, which must be decided unanimously, thus canceling all previous efforts.

As journalist Jake Sherman said a little later after the vote, the 87-year-old Republican senator was not exactly opposed, he just did not like that the Senate did not consider his proposed amendment to the defense budget, and he voted in revenge. The US cryptocurrency industry has only one chance to make a bailout amendment, in the US House of Representatives, but, as experts say, it will be much more difficult to do so. In case of failure, the United States runs the risk of being on the periphery of the cryptocurrency revolution, since all companies associated with the blockchain in one way or another will rush to quickly change their location, which, in turn, can have an extremely negative effect on the industry as a whole.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed significant growth. On Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, it came close to the $ 2 trillion mark, amounting to $ 1 trillion 927 billion, which is 20.59% higher than the result of the end of last week.







one. Bitcoin (BTC)… While the fight for the future of the cryptocurrency industry continued in the US Congress, bitcoin, contrary to the fears of many analysts, increased its position. Some experts note that the growth demonstrated by the “first cryptocurrency” was largely restrained by the negative background of the “infrastructure bill”. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael McGlone was among the experts holding a similar point of view. In another note to investors, he noted that the analysis of market indicators of “digital gold”, in his opinion, indicates the potential for a digital asset to take off up to 100 thousand dollars. “Bitcoin appears to have found significant support around the $ 30K mark, just as it did at the $ 4K mark in early 2019. There are clear parallels with those events, and if the cycle repeats, bitcoin may well reach 100 thousand, “he explained.

On Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 46,335. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of digital gold increased by 138 billion, amounting to $ 869 billion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization fell by 0.54 percentage points and amounted to 45.1% at the end of the last reporting period.

2. Ethereum (ETH)… A successful hard fork on the Ethereum mainnet, codenamed London, has played a role in bolstering the price of digital gold. Ether has become officially a deflationary cryptocurrency. From the moment London was activated until the time of this writing, more than 24,000 ETH, or more than $ 75 million, have been burned, with an average burning rate of 3 ETH per minute.

On Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, the price of digital oil reached $ 3247. As a result of the past seven-day period, the value of the asset soared by 24.36%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.1 percentage points to 19.7%.

3. Binance Coin (BNB)… On Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 394.98. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency increased by 20.19%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization remained unchanged at 3.45%.

4. Cordano (ADA). On Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, the Cordano (ADA) price was $ 1.87. The value of this digital asset has soared by 37.5% over the past seven days, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 3.72%.

five. Ripple (XRP)… On Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, Ripple (XRP) was worth $ 0.899. Growth for the week amounted to an impressive 25.38%. The share of Ripple (XRP) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.12 percentage points to 2.2%.