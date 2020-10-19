Wes Anderson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zach Braff to Speak at Adobe MAX

And you can watch it completely free of charge (for the first time!).

For the first time, the Adobe MAX conference will be held online. Each time, this platform brings together designers, musicians, writers, videographers and other creative lovers from all over the planet. A year ago, when the conference was held in Los Angeles, it brought together representatives of 68 countries, but this year (thanks to or in spite of covid) the geography can become much wider: everyone can join for free from anywhere in the world.





















Why watch? You can learn from design superstars about new techniques and tools, find sources of inspiration, participate in global art projects, see performances by musicians and special guests, chat live with speakers and creatives from all over the planet. For example, film art will be represented by Wes Anderson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Zach Braff. The photograph is the legendary Annie Leibovitz. Designed by Fairey Shepard and our compatriot Pokras Lampas. And the musical one is rapper Tyler, the Creator.

To view, you must register.