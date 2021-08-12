Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin?

2008-2011: Satoshi Nakamoto enters and leaves the stage



In August 2008, the bitcoin.org domain was registered on the network, and soon a description was published on it (White paper) cryptocurrency Bitcoin. A certain Satoshi Nakamoto was listed as the author, and his email address was also indicated. Soon, information about the project began to circulate in mailing lists and forums for crypto enthusiasts.

Source: bitcoin.org

In January 2009, the Bitcoin network was launched and Nakamoto mined the first block of the blockchain. During this early period, Satoshi actively exchanged messages with other developers and collaborated with them to improve the software for the nodes (nodes) of the network.

In mid-2010, he sent the Bitcoin source code to programmer Gavin Andersen and transferred domain rights to a number of prominent members of the Bitcoin community – and withdrew from the project. His last emails are dated April 26, 2011. After that, there is silence.

By the way, before Nakamoto disappeared removed my name from the copyright field in Bitcoin software, that is, gave up the copyright for the source code, transferring it to the developer community. He really left – and, unlike Carlson, did not promise to return.

Clues: What about Nakamoto from his reports?



On his profile on the P2P Foundation website, Nakamoto indicated that he was born in 1975 and lives in Japan. However, few people believe that he is really Japanese, and here’s why.

Nakamoto’s letters are clearly written by a native English speaker, and they use words and expressions typical of British English: for example, flat (apartment, in America – apartment), gray (gray, in American English – gray), etc.

Another important sign is the text included in the very first block of Bitcoin. It reads: “The Times 03 / Jan / 2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks”, that is, “The Times Gazette, January 3, 2009: The Chancellor is ready to approve the second package of financial assistance to banks.” This is a quote from the British newspaper The Times, which once again points to Nakamoto’s possible British (rather than American) origins. As for the meaning of the phrase, the quote can be understood as a mockery of the instability of traditional banks, which at the height of the 2008-2009 crisis needed government assistance.

On the other hand, White Paper contains many examples of American writing, as well as simple mistakes. Recent study Nakamoto’s style and spelling showed that he did not adhere to a certain standard.

Did he want to “cover his tracks” in this way? Or is there a group of programmers from the UK and the USA behind the pseudonym? Or, finally, Satoshi is British but has been living in America for a long time? Unknown.

It is interesting to note that in his posts, Nakamoto always skipped two lines between paragraphs, not just one. This is typical of older peoplewho learned to type on a typewriter instead of a computer, as well as professors. So it is quite possible that Satoshi was born much earlier than 1975.

Something can be said about Satoshi’s place of residence. Among its nearly 500 forum posts, almost none were posted during the time between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm in Japan. Either Satoshi really lived in Japan and constantly slept during the day and worked at night, or – more likely – he lived where it was at that time of night, that is, in America.









Three contenders for the role of Satoshi



Perhaps the most intriguing thing about Nakamoto is that he may have been a famous member of the crypto community who skillfully hid – or still hides – that he was the one who invented bitcoin. The debate continues, but most often two names come up: Hal Finney, Nick Szabo and Craig Wright.

Nick Szabo (genus B) – creator of the concept of smart contracts and early cryptocurrency BitGold (2008), which, however, never saw the light of day. Noted there are many similarities in the style and spelling of the texts of Sabo and Nakamoto. However, Szabo is more of a researcher and academician, and the Bitcoin code was clearly written by a very talented programmer. That is, Nick Szabo would need an assistant. True, he himself denies that he is Nakamoto.

Source: CoinDesk

Hal Finney – a game developer, a prominent member of the cypherpunk movement (crypto fans) and one of the first to notice information about Bitcoin in the newsletter. Finney became the recipient of the very first BTC transaction – 10 bitcoins from Satoshi Nakamoto. Same emails publishedthat Finny and Nakamoto were exchanging.

Sorry, in 2014 Finney died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease) In one of his latest posts on the Bitcointalk forum, he wrotethat the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remained a mystery to him.

Source: Kriorus

Craig Wright – we already wrote about Wright in one of the previous articles. Unlike Sabo and Finny, he just claims and insists that he is Satoshi Nakamoto. Wright even registered the copyright for the Bitcoin White Paper and the cryptocurrency source code. However, for now he did not provide any evidence, and a number of famous personalities openly called him a liar and a fraudster – including the creator of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin.

It’s fair to say that Gavin Andersen, to whom Nakamoto gave the source code in 2010, for a long time believed that Wright was Nakamoto, and said that Wright privately proved it to him. But Andersen in the end admittedthat he was most likely deceived.

Source: Financial Times

By the way, Wright is the main inspirer of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), which is designed to bring to life the “true vision of Satoshi” (as opposed to the allegedly distorting functionality of the current version of BTC and Bitcoin Cash). At the moment, there are only about 200 nodes in the BSV blockchain (Bitcoin has over 83,000), and recently trading in this coin was locked on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges due to code vulnerabilities.

How many bitcoins does Satoshi have?

If Satoshi Nakamoto is still alive and has access to his early Bitcoin addresses, then he is one of the richest people on the planet. Indeed, in the first year of Bitcoin’s existence, most of the blocks are most likely it was he who mined: other developers only occasionally joined for the sake of experiment.

According to some estimates, of the 1.6 million BTC generated in 2009, one million coins came from Satoshi. Experts have even more or less determined which addresses belong to Nakamoto. The coins stored on them were never spent – only 1,148,000 BTC. At the current exchange rate, this is about $ 38 billion.

Perhaps Nakamoto lost his secret keys long ago – or is he no longer alive? Or maybe he has a good reason not to use this huge fortune? Like everything related to the creator of bitcoin, this may remain a mystery for many years to come.

Activities related to transactions (operations) with tokens are associated with a high level of risk of complete loss of funds and other objects of civil rights (investments) transferred in exchange for tokens. The legal regulation of transactions with tokens does not have a uniform approach, and the consequences of such transactions may be different legal assessment in different states.

This article is not intended to be a tutorial or a guide, but is created as an informational and educational material.