Wow, Salma !: Rudkovskaya’s subscribers ridiculed her trip to Paris

“Wow, Salma!”: Why Rudkovskaya’s subscribers ridiculed her trip to Paris. Photo: Screen photo from account: instagram.com/rudkovskayaofficial/ (12)

Evgeni Plushenko’s wife Yana Rudkovskaya on Instagram (12+) shared her pictures taken in Paris, in which they pose in luxurious dresses from leading fashion designers and in the company of famous people, including actress Salma Hayek. Another series of photos “from the life of the rich and famous” evoked a response from both Rudkovskaya’s fans and her haters. In the comments on the social network, Yana is accused of narcissism, squandering, as well as embellishing her appearance with the help of graphic editors, reports IA KrasnodarMedia.

Rudkovskaya went to Paris for Haute Couture Week, where she not only attended shows, but also “walked” luxurious outfits at parties and receptions.

“Choosing the best look – the best look for the evening” – Yana turned to her followers on Instagram and published a video (12+) of her fashion shows in chic dresses.

In a series of posts, a producer from Russia poses in dresses, the cost of which ordinary Russians can only guess. Most of the subscribers express their delight at the appearance of Rudkovskaya and shower her with compliments: “Gorgeous woman, fire, amazing, delightful!” The rest of the online discussion participants criticize the star.









“Self-admiration has no boundaries! Wake up!” (Hereinafter, the spelling and punctuation of the authors are partially preserved. – Approx. IA KrasnodarMedia).

“Over and over the next dress, how many are left? We never dreamed of!”

“That’s how they say, a feast during the plague!”

“Is your life in ‘rags’? Everything else is down to earth.”

“They’re already furious with fat, why are they showing their luxury?”

In one of the photos from Paris, Yana Rudkovskaya sits next to Salma Hayek. The actress probably also arrived at Haute Couture Week as a guest of honor.

“Wow, Salma!”, – responded Rudkovskaya’s subscribers. Although some of them for some reason did not believe that a producer from Russia could personally meet with the eminent actress.

“In Photoshop, you also need to know when to stop.”

“With the naked eye, you can see that Salma’s head, and the torso is something else.”

Yana Rudkovskaya is often attacked by haters, like other famous people. Recall, as previously reported by IA KrasnodarMedia, some subscribers on social networks regularly accuse her of processing her photos in graphic editors, after which some of her body parts look unnatural.

The material used photos and videos from the account: instagram.com/rudkovskayaofficial/ (12+).