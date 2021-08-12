XRP and Cardano skyrocket amid news

XRP jumped 23% on Aug 11, surpassing the $ 1 mark for the first time since early June. Over the past 7 days, the sixth cryptocurrency has grown by 40%.

Cardano added 15% on Wednesday after rising 10% the day before. Over the past week, the fifth cryptocurrency has risen in price by 30%.

XRP skyrocketed after Ripple announced a partnership with Korean payments giant Global Money Express (GME). As part of the collaboration, GME will join RippleNet, Ripple’s global blockchain network, beincrypto writes.

GME plans to use RippleNet to accelerate and increase payments from South Korea to Thailand, while partnering with Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s largest bank.

Ripple notes that the Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest growing. The volume of transactions there is increasing by 130% every year.

It is noteworthy that the new cooperation was announced after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) caught Ripple in the XRP pump on the eve. After reviewing part of Ripple’s corporate messages on Slack, the agency concluded that Ripple was aware of how the announcements affect the price of the token.









Cardano (ADA) is growing amid the announcement of the project founder Charles Hoskinson about the imminent disclosure of the launch date for smart contracts as part of the Alonzo update, writes forklog. The upgrade will enable the deployment of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications.

The creators of Cardano adhere to a scientific approach in the development of cryptocurrency and are launching smart contracts only now, when several competing projects already offer similar functionality.

Recently, the developers talked in their blog about the release of non-fungible tokens (NFT) on the Cardano blockchain. They note that NFTs will become native Cardano tokens and will not require additional smart contracts that are used to issue them on the Ethereum blockchain.

Earlier, the Morningstar rating agency admitted that Cardano is able to enter the three largest cryptocurrency assets along with Bitcoin and Ethereum. To bypass Tether and knock out of the Binance Coin trio, ADA needs to grow another 15%.

In July, the Cardano Foundation presented a roadmap for the next five years. By 2026, the organization plans to increase the user base of the platform ecosystem to $ 1 billion.

