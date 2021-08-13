300 Projects Supported by the Web3 Foundation Grant Program | Blockchain24

The Web3 Foundation Grant Program has supported 300 projects, of which 143 teams have already completed their projects.

The Web3 Foundation Grant Program marks an important milestone with the official signing of 300 projects. Of these, 143 teams have fully completed their projects. Similar to the milestones in 100 and 200 projects, this achievement is celebrated as a testament to the Foundation’s dedication to the teams developing the decentralized web.

Since the debut of the grant program in December 2018, 840 applications have been submitted. Of these, 302 have been accepted, 212 have completed their first phase and over 140 have completed their projects. Companies on the list of recipients of funds include Polkastarter and Acala among hundreds of others.

Notably, the projects funded to date span all levels of the Web3 technology stack. About 50 percent covers both executables and development tools. The rest cover wallets, user interface development, tools, bridges, and cryptography, among others. Moreover, the teams’ efforts are directed towards various decentralized use cases. The list includes digital identity and privacy, gaming, IoT, finance, data storage, and more.

Web3 Foundation Grants Simplified

For some time the Foundation has supported two different grant programs – General and Open. The latter was introduced to make access to finance easier and more transparent. Through open grants, applications and major achievements will be reviewed and openly accepted on GitHub. Payments will also be made in digital currencies. Over time, this concept has proven to be much more effective than general grants, as most applications were submitted through open grants.









Ultimately, the two grant programs were merged to eliminate the tedious choice between them. It brought together the best of the pair, eliminating the overhead of choosing.

The Web3 Foundation currently offers recurring grants that are transparently tracked on GitHub. This means that both new applicants and interested community members can follow up on funding for programs through the public forum. Payments are made not only in cryptocurrency, but also in fiat, as well as through private applications, all in a single repository.

In addition, Foundation allows external stage evaluations to be performed to support and scalable the program. All developers need to do is make the most of their projects and then move on to the application process.

Communications and fraud

Finally, the Web 3 Foundation supports live discussions on Web3 and Polkadot through the Element feeds. These include the Web3 Foundation, Polkadot Watercooler, and Kusama Watercooler.

Recently, the number of scammers has been growing, and many members of the crypto community have become their victims. In particular, the imposters Polkadot and Kusama have emerged to trick the community as the two networks gain popularity. For this reason, Polkadot has published a guide to protect users and minimize the risk of losing funds.