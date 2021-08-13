Altcoin Daily Names Four Ethereum Competitors That Will Grow Sharp This Year | Blockchain24

Altcoin Daily host Aaron Arnold lists four Ethereum competitors that he expects to grow in 2021. The crypto trader tells its 900,000 YouTube subscribers that as Ethereum (ETH) flourishes, some of its competitors will attract interest.

I believe in a world that values ​​Ethereum, and my investor’s thesis about Ethereum is justified. I believe people will speculate and look at these interacting operators and Ethereum competitors. Not everything, but blue chips, those with good performance or good results. “

First on Arnold’s list is the Solana (SOL) smart contract platform. He points to the dollar-pegged version of the USDC stablecoin, which has just reached $ 1 billion in circulation, as a sign of early adoption of the platform.

“Solana continues to conquer the market. They build like no one else, and that’s why they are on the list today, ”said Arnold.

Arnold cites Polkadot (DOT) as the second competitor to ETH, which he believes will grow.

“So, now all the attention is riveted on Ethereum. All eyes are now even on Cardano (ADA). Almost no one looks at Polkadot. And for me it screams an opportunity, ”he said.







Cardano (ADA) is the third altcoin on Arnold’s list. The crypto analyst says that the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization could grow as the launch of smart contracts on this platform approaches.

“Cardano looks great, especially next month, especially in terms of smart contracts. The Cardano testnet is finally becoming compatible with smart contracts, and in about a month or two, definitely before the end of the year, they will be fully compatible with smart contracts. So I’m optimistic about Cardano, ”said the analyst.

Elrond’s high-throughput blockchain (EGLD) is the last competitor to ETH on Arnold’s list.

“Elrond, which is actually similar to Chainlink (LINK), continues to integrate, continues to build partnerships. Elrond is building as fast – and their ecosystem is expanding as fast – as Solana is as Ethereum, ”Arnold said.