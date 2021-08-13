Anne Hathaway remembered how she was forced to lose weight at the age of 16 for her first role

Ann Hataway

Anne Hathaway first appeared on the screen in 1999 – in the TV series “Be yourself” (Get Real) when she was 16 years old. Remembering those first shootings today, the 36-year-old actress sadly notes that the name of the project contrasted with its background. And the thing is that when Anne was approved for the role, the creators of the TV show hinted to young Hathaway that they were worried about her weight.

At the age of 16, I heard this: “Congratulations! You have a role. We are not saying that you need to lose weight, just do not gain weight.” It actually meant that I needed to lose weight, – said the actress in an interview with Allure magazine.



And now, twenty years later, Hathaway does not forget about his figure and appearance, but thinks about it differently than before.

I cautiously praise Hollywood for the change. There is much more variety in people’s perceptions of beauty. This is great! Even if a certain norm prevails in expectations, Ann admitted.

For roles, she is still ready to change in any way. For example, last year she had to put on weight for filming.







