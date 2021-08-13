Ariana Grande stole Jungkook’s Grammy win – POPCAKE

As you know, in the category “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance” at the Grammy Awards, several other contestants also fought against BTS. Let’s voice this small list: J Balvin, Dua Lipa (Dua Lipa), Bad bunny & tainy – Un Dia (One Day), Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber) featuring Quavo – Intentions, Lady Gaga (Lady Gaga) & Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande) – Rain On Me, Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift) featuring Bon Iver – Exile.

To the surprise of K-pop fans, this time it was not 7 charming guys from Korea that became the king of the stage, but 2 attractive girls from the United States: Ariana and Gaga. Earlier, insiders reported that Gookie was very much looking forward to this event, so that once again meet your passion Grande, which (can be seen with the naked eye!) to this day he is sympathetic.









Alas, the meeting never took place, because the Bantans could not fly out of South Korea due to the restrictions of COVID, however, the talented artist and girlfriend of Bangtan “made” her competitors even from a distance. Stole Jungkook’s victory! And he loved her eeeeh “,” I understand why they had romance, what could be better than a relationship with such a spark? Both are fighting for the Grammy “, – talked about love at a distance of netizens. We would like to point out that it is possible that the friendship between idols from different countries still remained, however, love is unlikely. After all, Ari has been engaged for a long time! We congratulate the girls with a spectacular presentation of the number and a victory at the international competition!