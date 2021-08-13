“Begged her to sleep with me”: Reynolds told how the romance with Blake Lively began

The couple was friends for a long time before starting a romantic relationship.

44-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds and 33-year-old actress Blake Lively are one of the brightest Hollywood couples. In a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the actor described how it all began.

“I met Blake in the darkest corner of the universe called the Green Lantern (the future spouses starred in this film together). We were friends and buddies, and after about a year and a half we went on a double date, but we dated different people. We hung out and kept in touch, ”he said.

According to him, Blake was going to Boston and then the actor said: “I will go with you.”

“I was just begging her to sleep with me. A week later, I thought, “We should buy a house together.” And we did it, ”Reynolds admitted.









Photo: Instagram