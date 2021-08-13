Binance Academy talks about Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB’s market cap has exceeded $ 64 billion, making it the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). BNB supports the Binance ecosystem and is the native coin of Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain. BNB has several use cases:

Paying trading commissions on the Binance exchange;

Paying trading fees on Binance DEX (decentralized exchange);

Paying transaction fees on Binance Chain;

Paying transaction fees on Binance Smart Chain;

Pay for goods and services online and in stores (for example, using a Binance card or Binance Pay);

Book hotels, airline tickets and much more on Travala.com;

Community utility token in the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem (for example, in games and DApps);

Participation in the token sale on Binance Launchpad;

Donations to Binance Charity;

Providing liquidity on Binance Liquid Swap.

What is Binance Coin (BNB)?

BNB was launched through an initial coin offering (or ICO) that ran from June 26 to July 3, 2017 – 11 days before Binance opened for trading. The issue price was 1 ETH for 2,700 BNB or 1 BTC for 20,000 BNB. Although BNB was launched through an ICO, BNB does not provide users with profits from Binance, nor does it represent an investment in Binance.

BNB was first issued as an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, with a total volume of 200 million coins. The ICO offered 100,000,000 BNB, but the current total offer is lower due to periodic burnings in which Binance destroys BNB held in the Treasury.

Although they were first created on the Ethereum network, the ERC-20 BNB tokens were later replaced by BEP-2 BNB in ​​a 1: 1 ratio. BEP-2 BNB is the native coin of Binance Chain and the mainnet launch was announced on April 18, 2019.

In September 2020, Binance launched Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a blockchain network that operates in parallel with Binance Chain. This means that you can now find BNB in ​​three different forms:

BNB BEP-2 on Binance Chain.

BNB BEP-20 on Binance Smart Chain.

BNB ERC-20 on the Ethereum network.

What is BNB used for?

As mentioned, there are many use cases in BNB both in the Binance ecosystem and elsewhere, so it’s up to you how to use your BNB. For example, you can use BNB to pay travel expenses, buy virtual gifts, and more. We estimate that millions of BNB were spent by users on travel, payment for goods, loans, rewards, smart contract creation and other transactions.









Many people also use BNB to pay transaction fees. On the trading platform alone, nearly two million users have used BNB to pay trading commissions totaling over 40 million BNB in ​​over 127 million transactions. Let’s take a look at how BNB can help you with trading fees.

When trading cryptocurrencies on the Binance exchange, each trade will have a standard 0.1% commission (trading commission), which is determined by your monthly trading volume and the amount of BNB you hold. You can either pay the trading commission with the assets you are trading or using BNB. If you choose to pay in BNB, you will receive a special discount.

Therefore, if you trade a lot on Binance, you should consider getting BNB and using it to pay your fees. Keep in mind that trading commissions are debited according to a specific structure, so be sure to check the current Spot Trading Commission Structure. It’s also worth noting that the Binance Futures platform has a slightly different fee structure.

In addition to lower trading fees, BNB also supports Binance DEX (on Binance Chain) and hundreds of applications powered by Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which means you can use BNB outside of the Binance trading platform. Indeed, over 180 digital assets have been issued on BSC, and millions of users have used BNB for utility purposes in conjunction with BSC.

Where can i buy BNB?

Most BNB purchases take place in the secondary market. This means you can buy and sell BNB on Binance.com and other crypto platforms. Here you can buy BNB right now.

Photo – Binance

The original text is here…

Denis Martynov