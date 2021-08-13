Binance Banned From Using South Korean Won On Its Platform

Bitcoin exchange Binance has banned customers from using the South Korean won in transactions on its platform. The restrictions apply to trading, P2P transactions and deposit payments.

The company explained its decision by its desire to comply with the legislation of South Korea. The country is not on the list of countries whose regulators are investigating Binance, but the regulatory environment in this jurisdiction is ambiguous.

On the one hand, the state has completely legalized cryptocurrency trading. On the other hand, it introduced strict requirements for the registration of bitcoin exchanges, which must obtain a license. FSC until September 24, 2021. In particular, in conjunction with partner banks, such platforms are required to ensure that procedures are followed. KYC…

In April 2021, FSC Chairman Eun Sung Soo warned of the risk of closing all local cryptocurrency exchanges. The agency’s requirements were met only by the country’s largest platforms – Bithumb, Upbit, Korbit and Coinone.

Binance made a similar decision regarding the Malaysian ringgit. In late July, the Malaysian Securities Commission issued a “public reprimand” to the company, its management and affiliated organizations “for illegal management of the digital asset exchange (DAX).”

Binance, which has attracted several regulators over the past few months, is now taking a more proactive stance on compliance, moving away from a reactive approach in favor of a proactive approach.

…@binance pivoting from reactive compliance to proactive compliance. Stay tuned. – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 6, 2021

Previously, the company closed access to crypto derivatives trading to Hong Kong users. A similar decision was made for European customers starting in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

The company has reduced the daily withdrawal limit for new users who have passed basic account verification from 2 BTC to 0.06 BTC. The exchange also reduced the leverage on the futures platform to 20x.

On July 28, Binance announced the launch of a new API allowing customers to track their cryptoasset transactions to meet tax obligations.

As a reminder, in June, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from any regulated activity in the country without prior written approval.

The Cayman Islands began checking the exchange, Thailand and Hong Kong accused the company of operating without a license, and Japan issued another warning to it.

Polish regulators have called for caution when using Binance’s services. Italy and Malta have warned consumers about the company’s unregulated activities, and Indian authorities are examining its role in a money laundering case.

