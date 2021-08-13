Blockchain game Axie Infinity surpasses Ethereum in revenue

According to the Token Terminal analytical platform, the commission revenue from the Axie Infinity on-chain game has surpassed the revenues of the Ethereum blockchain network by almost 3.5 times.

Axie Infinity players paid more commissions than Ethereum users. This is evidenced by the indicators of the Token Terminal resource. Over the past 30 days, commissions from Axie Infinity have exceeded $ 319 million, which is almost 3.5 times more than those of the Ethereum network ($ 91.4 million).

In addition to Ethereum, the project turned out to be several times more profitable than the stablecoin hub MakerDAO and the market maker PancakeSwap. As Sky Mavis COO Alexander Leonard Larsen told The Defiant, Axie Infinity’s revenue grew from $ 100,000 in January 2021 to $ 196 million in July.

“At the end of the day, these are just numbers on the screen. In any case, we do not take this money. We put them in the treasury, ”he added.

According to the sources of the publication, the explosive popularity of the project is associated with the launch of the Sky Mavis Ronin sidechain. As soon as the project switched to a new network model, the game became noticeably cheaper and more accessible. For example, players no longer had to spend too much on online commissions Ethereum to create new characters in the Axie ecosystem.

Axie Infinity is a blockchain based play-to-make game. The editors have already reported that Axie’s non-fungible tokens (NFT) have already overtaken hits like CryptoPunks from Larva Labs, Top Shot from NBA and Bored Ape Yacht Club in popularity.

Over the past 30 days, the native token of the game AXS managed to renew its maximum at around $ 66.9, soaring by 186%. One of the reasons for the rapid growth may be the listing of the token on Coinbase Pro. Token trading on one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms began on August 12. This was reported in the company’s blog.









The market capitalization of the project at the time of writing is $ 3.7 billion. Read about how Axie Infinity players gained $ 1 billion in NFTs – read the material of the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

