BossLogic features Anne Hathaway as the Joker

The artist was inspired by the villainous look of the actress from the film “The Witches” by Robert Zemeckis.

Shot from the film “Witches”

BossLogic has posted a new, very unexpected art. It featured Anne Hathaway as the Joker.



The actress has already made her mark in the DC world, playing Catwoman / Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises by Christopher Nolan. However, after watching the trailer for the fantasy comedy “The Witch” by Robert Zemeckis, where the actress played the villainess Great Supreme Witch, the artist thought that she would perfectly cope with the role of Batman’s main enemy.

Anne Hathaway as Joker, art by BossLogic

The Great Supreme can indeed be compared to the Clown Prince of the underworld. She is especially close to the Joker by a deep scar on her face. As you can see, BossLogic played it perfectly, making it one of the main elements of fan art.

Read also: 24 great movie art: Johnny Depp as the Joker, Marvel zombies, Mark Hamill in The Witcher and more



Recall that in the center of the plot of the new film adaptation of “The Witches” by Roald Dahl is one brave boy (Jazir Bruno, Chris Rock), who witnesses a secret meeting of the coven of witches. He learns that the High Witch intends to turn the children into mice and chase them away. However, the hero is noticed and also turned into a mouse. Now he, his new friends and the boy’s grandmother (Octavia Spencer) will have to do everything possible to defeat the insidious witches.









The world online premiere of the film “Witches” will take place on HBO Max, which is not yet in Russia, on October 22. However, on October 29, the film is expected to be released in Russian cinemas.



