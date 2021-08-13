Brad Pitt reveals naughty details of life with Angelina Jolie

Actor Brad Pitt revealed the details of his sex life with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The Mirror edition has published excerpts from the artist’s old interview.

Pitt revealed that his favorite place to have sex was a stone grotto located next to the pool in their family home. He stated that it was “just a great” place to get away.

In the same interview, he admitted that at one time he was addicted to drugs, including marijuana. Then he was just starting his career in Hollywood. “I enjoyed using a little marijuana and it made me feel safe. Then I got bored, ”said Pitt.

It is noted that in the end, the actor still abandoned this habit, as he faced career problems. He explained that the marijuana started to turn into a “damn donut”.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. She decided to go for it because of disagreement with her husband's educational methods. It was reported that the reason for the breakup was a quarrel in a private plane, during which a drunken actor hit Maddox's eldest son, but this information was not confirmed.









