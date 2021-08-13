Cardano (ADA) rose to May values

ADA, which ranks 5th in terms of capitalization, has grown in price over the last week by 40% and surpassed the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in this indicator. At the same time, in the last 24 hours alone, the price has risen by 12% to $ 1.96 per coin. This price level was last observed in May.

This result follows the announcement of the founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson that the Alonzo hard fork, which will allow the launch of smart contracts, will be rolled out before the September blockchain summit. Hoskinson promised to name the exact date today, BeInCrypto reports.









Cardano strives to establish itself among the competition as a peer-reviewed research platform. The project employs a team of engineers and scientists who have published over 100 scientific papers on the underlying blockchain technology. In particular, they seek to solve scalability and other problems inherent in the rest of blockchains.

The blockchain also has ambitious plans – over the next five years, 50 banks and 10 Fortune 500 companies will be attracted to work with Cardano and the ADA cryptocurrency. The number of users by that time should exceed 1 billion people.

ADA was also included in the largest crypto fund company Grayscale Investments, becoming the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ether.

At the time of writing, the ADA price was $ 1.96 on Binance and continued to rise.

Photo – wccftech.com

Denis Martynov