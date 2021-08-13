Cardano Founder Says Tether Functionality Is Over | Blockchain24

Cardano’s strong performance this week means it is up just under 1,000% since the start of the year. Analysts attribute this to the anticipation of the Alonzo update, which will add smart contract functionality to the blockchain.

This is due to the fact that Input-Output Global CEO Charles Hoskinson continues to sound the alarm on Tether, calling the fiction of his 1: 1 support, put on the public display.

In recent weeks, the US authorities have become increasingly tough on stablecoins in general. But Hoskinson says regulators are hesitant to act until a suitable replacement appears.

With Circle, the firm behind rival stablecoin USDC, continues to take steps, is it just a matter of time before the hammer hits Tether?

Tether under fire

Hoskinson recently offloaded Tether, calling it a faith-based cryptocurrency. He added that this setup is the opposite of how cryptocurrencies are supposed to work. For example, users should trust statements rather than look at the basics.

In particular, he was referring to the details contained in his first report. The condition for his settlement with the New York Attorney General was the submission of regular reports, including the distribution of reserves.

This report showed that less than 4% of the three-quarters of its reserves, which he calls “Cash and Cash Equivalents, Other Short-Term Deposits and Commercial Paper,” are in actual dollars.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Hoskinson seized the opportunity to continue his attack, stating that a transaction as large as Tether must meet the same reporting requirements and regulations as (say) a bank of similar size.

“Usually when you have $ 60 billion or more under management and you made a very strong promise to get that money – that you are backed – you will be regulated in the US. You would need someone to file reports, you would have a custodian involved. And there are restrictions on behavior, people in charge of compliance, and so on. “







But, aware of the risks associated with punishing Tether to the fullest extent of the law, Hoskinson said regulators were reluctant to take action. Or at least until a replacement takes over the role of Tether.

“I think the regulators won’t dare to hit Tether until there is some kind of replacement, such as USDC, and Tether’s fame diminishes. This could cause serious damage to the cryptocurrency markets, as in the case of the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008. “

Earlier this week, Circle boss Jeremy Aller announced plans to become the nation’s digital currency bank. It will operate under the oversight of the Federal Reserve, the US Treasury, the Office of the Comptroller and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

In turn, if the plans are realized, it can be assumed that its USDC token will jump over Tether and take on the role of the main source of liquidity for the cryptocurrency markets.

Short-term outlook for Cardano

There was a huge breakout for Cardano this week, which is up 20% since Tuesday, bringing the ADA up to $ 1.76 at the time of writing.

However, analysis from DJW1998 warns that at this point the bulls may need a break to regroup. The four-hour chart shows that the ADA is deviating at $ 1.89, the previous resistance area set in early June.

DJW1998 also notes that the RSI is deep in the overbought zone, signaling a possible cooling period.

“As you can see in the chart, the price rallied again to the previous high at which the price was rejected. The RSI price is in the overbought zone, currently reading at 85, which could be a sign that the price is about to turn down. “

However, since the Alonzo has yet to be released, buyers are expected to arrive ahead of its launch in the coming weeks.