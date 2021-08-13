Cardano Jumps 20% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano Jumps 20%



Investing.com – Cryptocurrency was traded at $ 2.030930 at 17:24 (14:24 GMT) on Friday on the Investing.com Index, up 20.01% on the day. This was the largest increase in the exchange rate since May 20.

The move upward pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $ 65.127148B, or 3.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its peak, the market cap of the Cardano cryptocurrency was $ 71,557257B.

Cryptocurrency Cardano has traded in a daily range of $ 1.823268 to $ 2.078584 in the past 24 hours.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, gaining-pct. The volume of the Cardano cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours was $ 6.593318B or 6.31% of the total cryptocurrency volume. It has traded in a range of $ 1.3947 to $ 2.0786 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, the Cardano cryptocurrency is still below 17.44% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency is trading at $ 46,529.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.47% on the day.

It was trading at $ 3,233.44 on the Investing.com Index, up from 6.50%.

The market cap of Bitcoin is $ 874.479492B or 44.82% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization, while Ethereum cryptocurrency market cap is $ 378.690405B or 19.41% of the total cryptocurrency capitalization.







