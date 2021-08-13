Friday, August 13, 2021
    Cardano Jumps 20% By Investing.com





    Cryptocurrency Cardano Jumps 20%

    Investing.com – Cryptocurrency was traded at $ 2.030930 at 17:24 (14:24 GMT) on Friday on the Investing.com Index, up 20.01% on the day. This was the largest increase in the exchange rate since May 20.

    The move upward pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $ 65.127148B, or 3.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its peak, the market cap of the Cardano cryptocurrency was $ 71,557257B.

    Cryptocurrency Cardano has traded in a daily range of $ 1.823268 to $ 2.078584 in the past 24 hours.

    Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, gaining-pct. The volume of the Cardano cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours was $ 6.593318B or 6.31% of the total cryptocurrency volume. It has traded in a range of $ 1.3947 to $ 2.0786 in the past 7 days.

    At the moment, the Cardano cryptocurrency is still below 17.44% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

    Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

    The cryptocurrency is trading at $ 46,529.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.47% on the day.

    It was trading at $ 3,233.44 on the Investing.com Index, up from 6.50%.

    The market cap of Bitcoin is $ 874.479492B or 44.82% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization, while Ethereum cryptocurrency market cap is $ 378.690405B or 19.41% of the total cryptocurrency capitalization.




    A warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.




