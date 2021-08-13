Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – The crypto was trading at $ 1,957479 at 09:36 (06:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.20% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 10.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 61.958427B, 3.29% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 71.557257B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.823268 to $ 1.957479.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 6.014701B or 5.77% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.3947 to $ 1.9575 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 20.43% of its $ 2.46 peak, which was reached on May 16.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 45,670.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.10% on the day.

trading at $ 3,154.81 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.06%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 854.187690B or 45.37% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 368.815224B or 19.59% of the total cryptocurrency market.







