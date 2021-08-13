Chainlink Oracles Have Been Integrated Into Ethereum Arbitrum One Scaling Solution | Blockchain24

The oracles of Chainlink, a provider of smart contract data feeds, have been integrated into Ethereum’s Arbitrum One scaling solution.

Chainlink’s USD pricing channels are now available with support for the new pairs, according to the announcement released on Thursday. Arbitrum says it is responding to a common request from smart contract developers who require high-quality data from financial markets to power decentralized exchanges, futures and options platforms, and algorithmic stablecoins.

Chainlink channels provide Arbitrum with high-frequency price updates allowing for on-chain and real-time asset valuation. Arbitrum says that developers will be able to get the same data quality and reliability as the base Ethereum tier, but at lower costs and with more frequent updates.









What is Arbitrum?

Arbitrum is a scalable Ethereum solution developed by Offchain Labs that dramatically reduces costs and latency. “Optimism rollup”, Arbitrum instantly scales applications, reducing costs and increasing capacity without sacrificing the security of Ethereum. Porting contracts to Arbitrum does not require changes or code uploads, as Arbitrum is fully compatible with most of the existing Ethereum developer tools. Arbitrum has launched Arbitrum One on the Ethereum mainnet and is open to developers, and the team is already working with hundreds of users ahead of its upcoming public release this month.

What is Chainlink?

Chainlink (LINK) is Oracle’s industry standard network for hybrid smart contracts. Oracle Chainlink decentralized networks provide developers with the largest collection of high quality data sources and secure off-chain computing to empower smart contracts across any blockchain. Operated by a global decentralized community, Chainlink currently provides billions of dollars worth of smart contracts in decentralized finance (DeFi), insurance, gambling, and other major industries.