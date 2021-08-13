Crypto wallet Math Wallet added support for the multi-chain NFT platform DeFine | Blockchain24

Social platform NFT Define has officially announced that it will be available through the Math Wallet. Math Wallet, the first multi-blockchain decentralized wallet that supports DeFine on both the Ethereum network and the Binance Smart Chain.

“Math Wallet will provide NFT hobbyists and cryptocurrency users with easy multi-platform access to DeFine, including websites and mobile devices. The two sides have established a strategic partnership to explore the use of NFT identity and the social function of NFT in the Metaverse, ”the statement said.

Taking a mobile app for example, users can log into the Math Wallet, find and visit “DeFine” in the Dapp store, click the vertical icon to switch the ETH / BSC network, and use all the NFT features of the DeFine platform, including NFT minting, auction and trades. Math Wallet will support DeFine platform features such as social profile system, DAO, governance, voting, attention analysis, etc., providing users with a one-stop product service.









In the future, DeFine and Math Wallet will work together to explore the use of NFT identity and NFT social features in the immersive Metaverse ecosystem so that users can freely navigate the Metaverse and enjoy a versatile immersive experience.

What is Math Wallet?

MathWallet (MATH) is a versatile multi-platform (mobile / desktop / hardware) crypto wallet that allows you to store tokens on over 60 blockchains, including BTC, ETH, Polkadot, Filecoin, EOS, Solana, BinanceChain, Cosmos, etc., supports cross-chain token exchange, stores multi-chain dApps and manages nodes for POS blockchains. Investors in the application include such companies as Fenbushi Capital, Alameda Research, Binance Labs, FundamentalLabs, Multicoin Capital, NGC Ventures, Amber Group, 6Eagle Capital.

What is DeFine?

DeFine (DFA) is an NFT social platform for all creators, including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates any kind of social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fans through digital assets like NFT and social media / fan tokens.