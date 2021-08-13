Anastasia Lyakh. August 13, 2021

According to Deadline, the actress will star in a new project from Amazon studio that will tell the story of Kate Warne, the first woman to be hired as a detective at the famous London agency Pinkerton.

It will be a feminist detective biopic. The plot will revolve around how the heroine managed to first get a job in the agency (at a time when women had no rights and career prospects, Warne managed to convince her boss to take her to the position of a detective, not a secretary, citing the fact that women are more attentive to details than men), and then successfully solve several intricate cases (apparently, if there is a commercial success, the film will result in a long-running franchise).









The project will be produced by Blunt herself and her Jungle Cruise colleague Dwayne Johnson. The director’s chair is still vacant. The production time has not been specified.