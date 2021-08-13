Fashion digest: from Emma Watson’s appointment at Kering to a lookbook with the same nurse in a swimsuit from Tula

Emma Watson

Let’s sum up the traditional results of the week. The world is gradually emerging from quarantine, and the news is growing. This week, the fashion industry announced two important appointments at once: Matthew Williams became the creative director of Givenchy, and Emma Watson became the director of Kering. We talk about this and many other things in our digest.

one.Matthew Williams and Emma Watson get new positions in the fashion world

After Claire Waite Keller stepped down as creative director of Givenchy brand, everyone wondered who would be chosen to replace her. In the end, the choice fell on 34-year-old Matthew Williams, a self-taught designer and founder of streetwear brand 017 ALYX 9SM. He was not accepted into the Parsons School of Design, and he gained experience in practice, getting a job at the Corpus brand.

Then Williams worked as art director for Lady Gaga and Kanye West, and in 2016 he was shortlisted for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, so Bernard Arnault may have been on the pencil for a while.

Matthew Williams

Well, direct competitor LVMH Kering also renewed its staff this week. British actress Emma Watson joined the company’s board of directors. She will serve as Chair of the Kering Sustainability Committee.

Recall that Watson has long advocated sustainable fashion and, back in 2016, appeared on the red carpet in a dress made from recycled materials, so the actress knows exactly what she is entrusted with.

Emma Watson

2.Ksenia Rappoport became the heroine of the new shooting of Tegin

The actress took part in the shooting in outfits from the new spring-summer 2020 collection. Svetlana Tegin invited Ksenia to try on the image of one of the brightest and most talented artists of the 20th century, Georgia O’Keeffe art icon. O’Keeffe was one of the first female artists to bet on her image, her wardrobe was known for a special ascetic aesthetics.

During the quarantine period, I became seriously interested in photography. Therefore, I ventured to shoot this story on my iPhone as on the device that most often captures our modern reality,

– explained the designer Svetlana Tegin.

3.Nurse Nadezhda Zhukova, who was hunted on the net, starred in the Zasport lookbook

A nurse from Tula, Nadezhda Zhukova, who gained fame after she came to work in a bikini, became the heroine of the new shoot for Anastasia Zadorina’s brand. The photo session was timed to coincide with the Medic’s Day, which is celebrated in Russia on June 21.

Nadezhda Zhukova

Nadezhda Zhukova









Recall that a few weeks ago, the network was actively discussing photos in which a swimsuit was visible under Zhukova’s protective suit (Nadezhda herself later clarified that it was a sports top and shorts). A nurse who worked with patients with coronavirus explained this then by the fact that it was very hot to be in a protective suit all day.

Many netizens hailed the girl for her “indecent” appearance. Fortunately, there were those who sided with Hope. So, according to her, she was supported by the head physician of the hospital, the governor of the Tula region and many colleagues. Anastasia Zadorina also noted the girl, inviting her to star in a new lookbook.

Hope has become one of the symbols of the “era of coronavirus” in which we all live. I have watched the story of a world-famous Russian nurse, and I believe that she, like all doctors, deserves respect and support. She is a young, beautiful and very brave girl who makes a big contribution to the fight against COVID-19,

– said the designer.

4.FCEIGHT brand created sweatshirts and T-shirts for LGBT media “Otkrytye”

The young Russian brand FCEIGHT supported the online media about the Russian queer culture “Open”. The brand has released T-shirts and sweatshirts, the start of sales of which is timed to coincide with the first Russian digital pride held by the publication.

Sweatshirts and T-shirts “Open” will be presented in black and white with the logo of the edition embroidered in the traditional colors of the rainbow – the symbol of the LGBT community.

five.TAG Heuer releases new collaboration with streetwear godfather Hiroshi Fujiwara

The Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer has presented its second collaboration with the legendary Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara. The result is the TAG Heuer x Fragment Design Heuer 02 chronograph, which will be released in 500 pieces. The watch in a 44 mm case is complemented by a five-row steel bracelet. The new model features a bright red sapphire caseback. The first co-created chronograph was released in 2018.