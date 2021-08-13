Fat? Selena Gomez’s new photos show a double chin

Selena Gomez has always attracted fans with her cute, somewhat childish face with soft features, big eyes and full lips. She is a true owner of a baby face, who also has lush eyelashes and glowing skin.

But for some time now, Selena seems to have lost her charm and turned into an ordinary bbw without a certain age. In any case, in the pictures of the paparazzi, which captured the singer and actress on the street, she looked exactly like this. The 29-year-old star has clearly gained a few pounds, so her pretty roundness turned into corny chubby cheeks and moved into a second chin.

However, these changes in appearance do not prevent the singer from filming together with actors Steve Martin and Martin Short in the new comedy series of the Hulu platform – Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez even became the producer of this project, along with John Hoffman and the creators of the show “This is Us” – Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.









Selena Gomez, along with famous Hollywood actors, plays those who like to solve various crimes, who one day will have to get to know each other and be drawn into one of the incidents.

Recently, the artists were noticed at an apartment building in New York, where the series is being filmed. Selena looked very cute in a plaid skirt and brown coat, and together with Martin Short they acted a lot of alarm, as Steve Martin’s character was on an ambulance stretcher.

Author: Marina Bogdanova