Fraudsters steal Cardano through a fake Daedalus wallet

Unknown people created Daedalus cryptocurrency wallet and steal ADA tokens from unsuspecting users. The first to notice this was a user on Reddit under the nickname u / Tjaaark. The post says that the attackers are hiding behind the native wallet of the Cardano project on the Discord forums.

In the messages, the scammers are calling for an update to a new version, which supposedly resolves critical vulnerabilities. At the same time, they publish a link to a fake site with the domain daedaluswallet[.net]…

Cardano’s development company, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), is already on Twitter. called on exercise caution when visiting sites impersonating Daedalus. IOHK emphasized that the official domain of the wallet is daedaluswallet[.io]…









This is not the first time that scammers have tried to get hold of users’ cryptocurrencies by imitating the official wallets of projects. For example, the BeInCrypto editors previously reported that a fake Uniswap clone was spotted on Google Play. The application was exactly the same as the wallet interface, but required users to have a private key to “work”.

Attackers also learned how to forge the MetaMask wallet. However, the scale of fraud is many times greater here. For example, scammers actively impersonate MetaMask tech support.

However, cryptocurrency scams have long gone beyond the industry. Earlier it became known that users suspected the popular Chrome extension of stealing cryptocurrencies. Read about how the service for creating screenshots helped cybercriminals steal cryptocurrency in a special article by the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

The price of the ADA token in the ADA / USDT trading pair at the time of writing is $ 2.04. The market capitalization of the project has grown to $ 51.5 billion.

