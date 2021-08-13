Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that her relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin got better after the divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow / Chris Martin

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin broke up six years ago, but have maintained a good relationship and are raising children together: 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses. As the 47-year-old star said in an interview with her colleague Drew Barrymore on her YouTube show The Drew Barrymore Show, now her relationship with her ex-husband is much better than they were married.



Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

The star said that she and her ex-spouse have reached harmony in the joint upbringing of children, although sometimes they have difficulties. When Barrymore asked Paltrow how he and Martin manage to be on friendly terms, Gwyneth replied:

It’s like you got divorced, but still stayed in the family. And it will always be so. Sometimes things are not as good as they seem. We also have good days and bad days, but I think that in the end it leads to the same goal – solidarity, love and what is best for our children,

– said the actress.



Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow with children

She also added that she was very lucky with a specialist who explained to him and Chris how to successfully raise children together.

I really wanted the kids not to get hurt. Chris and I decided to put them first, and it’s harder than it sounds because sometimes you really don’t want to be with the person you’re divorcing. But if you decide to have a family dinner, then you will. You take a deep breath, look the person in the eyes and remember your agreement, smile, hug and return to this new relationship that you are trying to maintain,

Chris Martin with daughter Apple

Last month, Paltrow wrote an essay for Vogue magazine, in which she admitted that she and Chris were never truly a couple, but were together only because of their love for children. Now the actress is happily married to producer Brad Falchuk, and the musician is in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson. Gwyneth and Chris are friends of families and even go on vacation together in a large company.