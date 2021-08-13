Gwyneth Paltrow has invested in cannabis-infused beverages

Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Ruby Rose and Rebel Wilson have invested in Los Angeles-based soda brand Cann.

According to Tech Crunch, Cann is the fastest growing THC beverage on the US market, with over 2 million Cann cans sold to date. The brand offers four flavors: Lemon Lavender, Bloody Orange Cardamom, Grapefruit Rosemary and Ginger Lemongrass. Each drink contains a micro dose (2 mg) of tetrahydrocannabinol (the psychoactive component of cannabis) and 4 mg of cannabidiol, which is non-psychoactive and is used to relieve anxiety and pain.

The brand is positioned as an attractive alternative to alcohol and is aimed at curious millennials with a sober lifestyle. Gwyneth Paltrow explained that Cann is at the intersection of two powerful trends her company Goop has spotted recently – “an interest in sobriety” and “curiosity about cannabis.”

According to CNBC, Paltrow called cannabis “the heroic ingredient of the future.”

– We are definitely moving towards legalizing cannabis, and I think this is the way it should be. I don’t really use it, but I think it has amazing healing properties that help a lot of people, ”Paltrow said.

According to Tech Crunch, actress Ruby Rose chose to invest in the company in part because of her commitment to diversity. Cann employs the same number of men and women, with 33% of its employees being colored.

Cann founders Luke Anderson and Jake Bullock hope Paltrow's popularity on social media will help bring the brand to a wider audience. Paltrow has 7.5 million Instagram followers and 2.5 million monthly podcast listeners.









“When people hear the name Gwyneth Paltrow, they are not thinking about ‘weed’, they are thinking about innovative solutions to promote health and improve well-being,” Anderson said in an interview with CNBC. “Her endorsement is a sign that Cann (and other beverages with micro doses of THC and CBD) are a viable solution to consumer problems.

With the backing of investors, Cann set its sights on expanding into a nationwide market. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ruby Rose and Rebel Wilson are not the first celebrities to invest in cannabis-infused products. Martha Stewart recently launched her CBD gum line with Canopy Growth.

Earlier, Gwyneth Paltrow supported the brand of beer for nursing mothers Au Liquid Gold. Gwyneth herself is a big fan of Irish stout: she admits that before a live performance she often drinks a glass of beer to calm her nerves. However, the Goop website created by the actress has been criticized more than once for recommending dubious products or methods for improving health – such as a spray for energy vampires, cleansing the body with raw goat milk or vaginal inhalation.