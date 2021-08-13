High Court ordered Binance to take action against hackers

LONDON : High court London ordered Binance , one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, allowed hackers to freeze their accounts after one of its users claimed he was the victim of a $ 2.6 million hack.

In a decision released this week, high court judge satisfied the company’s requests Fetch.ai, dealing with artificial intelligence for Binance, so that it takes steps to identify the hackers and track the assets they have seized.

Despite the relatively small amount, this case is one of the first public cases involving Binance, and will test the ability of the English judicial system to combat fraud on Bitcoin platforms.

Binance Representative yesterday confirmed that we are helping Fetch.ai with the return of assets, said Binance representative.

Binance regularly blocks accounts that are identified as having suspicious activity in accordance with our security policy and our commitment to protecting users when using our platform.









Binance The opaque corporate structure has faced scrutiny by regulators amid a global crackdown on cryptocurrencies over concerns that such exchanges could be used to launder money or to allow consumers to fall prey to fraud or rampant betting.

Binance Says It Is Committed To Compliance With Relevant International Regulations Wherever It Goes has worked and expanded its local compliance team and advisory board.

Is there a way to dispel the myth about the anonymity of cryptoassets? The reality is that with the right rules and applications, they can be tracked and recovered, Reuters told Reuters. Rahman Raveli , partner Sayedur Rahman representing Fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai registered in England and Singapore and developing artificial intelligence projects for blockchain databases, claims that On June 6, scammers hacked into her money using Binance exchanges using the site’s bitcoin users.

Unable to remove the assets due to account restrictions, they allegedly sold them to a third party for a fraction of their value in less than an hour.

Rahman reported Binance , which has already been notified Fetch … AI due to unusual activity on his account, he froze the amount and indicated that he would follow the instructions. Plaintiffs must prove that they have been victims of fraud before seeking recovery.