How to Dress for a Party: Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Shows | Vogue Ukraine

At the time of the general lockdown, we knew that everyone was sitting at home and this inspired us to feel calm, but now parties began to return to our lives, and with them the fear of missing an important event. So, just a glimpse of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s evening looks can easily bring back that old familiar feeling. On June 8, the friends were spotted on their way to a birthday party for their girlfriend, model Anastasia Karanikolau. The girls chose sexy images for the celebration, which literally screamed that the isolation was finally completed and that it was possible to get ready for a party.









Kendall Jenner

Not only did Kendall and Haley’s stylish looks complement each other perfectly, they also managed to celebrate about half a dozen major spring / summer 2021 trends in one joint show. First of all, both models are wearing crop tops, which are especially relevant this summer. Kendall wore a 16Arlington leather bandeau top, which she paired with high-rise pants in the same material. Meanwhile, Haley donned a seductive Alex Perry crepe satin bralette with a slit maxi skirt. The monochrome palette that the friends chose reflected their love for black and white, which many brands showed in their spring / summer 2021 shows, including Saint Laurent, Loewe, Gabriela Hearst and Chanel.

Hayley Bieber

Hailey finished off the look with bold disco accessories: Jimmy Choo Bon Bon crystal bags and Saeda suede shoes from the same brand, with an elegant sparkling ankle chain. In the meantime, Kendall opted for a trendy 1990s-style Prada Cleo bag and completed her look with the all-it-girl staple, a pair of Bottega Veneta sandals.